Frank Hernandez Jr.

Frank Hernandez, age 60, of Lansdale Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on April 20, 2022. His loving wife, Ellen (Field) Hernandez was by his side. Frank was born December 26, 1961 to Micaela (Mickey) and Frank Hernandez. Sr. in Seguin, TX.
Frank is preceded in death by his father, Frank Sr. and his father in-law, William Field. Frank is survived by his beloved wife Ellen, mother Mickey, sister Linda (Carl) Jaks, niece April (Jason, Cade and Chandler) Wehring, brothers-in-law Christopher and Michael Field and their families and mother-in-law, Mary Field.
Frank was loved by so many. He could walk in a room of strangers and walk out with a room of friends. His devotion to his family and friends was extraordinary. He always held a special place in his heart for his “Seguin Brothers.”
Private graveside services and interment will be held at a later date in Grand Haven, MI.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Huff and Lakjer Funeral Home Inc. 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale PA 19446
