Miguel “Mike” Estrada Rosas, age 76 of Seguin, passed away on October 6, 2022. Miguel was born on May 14, 1946 in Seguin, Texas to Francisca (Estrada) and Guadalupe Rosas.
Mike will be remembered as a longtime Captain of the Seguin Police Department before retiring in 2008.
Miguel is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ignacio “Chocolate” Rosas, and sister, Guadalupe Perez.
Survivors include his daughter, Shauna Elizalde and husband Aaron; brothers, Joe Rosas, Tony Rosas, Jesse Rosas and wife Amanda; sisters, Dominga Brown and husband Gene, Mercedes Rosas Sanchez and husband Porfirio, and Paula Hilborn; aunt, Christina Estrada; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends; and his Beloved pet, Susie.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel, followed by the Recitation of the Holy Rosary and Full Military Honors at 5:00 p.m. with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating. After the rosary, visitation will resume until 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.