Steven Wayne Robisheaux, 64, passed away March 20th, 2022, in Austin TX.
Steve was born in Glendale, California on April 5th, 1957, to Marvin Robisheaux and Barbara (Robisheaux) Glover.
Steve aka (Jawbone) never met a stranger. He was known for his sense of humor (that sometimes got out of hand) and his love for life. He was a musician by trade and known for his crazy good piano abilities as well as trumpet and harmonica. Steve loved God most.
He also loved family and friends and was known to be seen driving around with his goat and dog hanging out of the truck. Being a musician, carpenter, electrician, and a great cook, Steve’s greatest love and accomplishment is his daughter, Rachel.
Steve, you are missed and loved by so many. You earned your wings and through God’s grace we will see you again.
He is survived by parents Marvin Robisheaux and Barbara Glover. Daughter Rachel Robisheaux and granddaughter Chloe. Brother Jim Robisheaux and wife Kim. Brother Randy Robisheaux and wife Lori. Sister Kelly Robisheaux Miller and husband Gary. Numerous Nephews and Nieces.
In lieu of flowers, contributions thru kmrjawbone22@gmail.com or Zelle will be much appreciated.
A celebration for Steve will be announce at a later date.