Trinidad (Trine) Daniel devoted wife, family matriarch, daughter of the Great Depression, faithful Catholic, accomplished seamstress, lover of music and dance, patriotic American, passed away on February 27, 2022, at her home in Seguin, Texas. She was 99 years old, three months short of her 100th birthday, May 24. She went to be with her Lord, her beloved husband, Ben Daniel, and daughter, Patsy Williams.
Trine spent most of her life in the Houston area. When they were in their early sixties, she and Ben traveled to San Antonio for the visit of Pope John Paul. They returned to their home in San Leon after learning that their home had been struck by lightning and they suffered the loss of their home and most of their belongings and the memories attached to them. They showed their strong character in dealing with their loss, reminding everyone that they valued eternal life over earthly possessions.
During her lifetime, Trine was civic-minded and taught Spanish-speaking children to read in English and volunteered to work at elections for many years. She kept herself informed of politics and world events. Her home was always open to family, friends, and neighbors. Her love for Ben was so great that when he left to fight in WWII, in an uncharacteristic impulsive act, unknown to her family and with the help of a friend, she took a train to Kearney, Nebraska, where she and Ben were married on June 24, 1943. They were married 71 years, and until Ben’s
death in 2014, their bond was like no other. In fact, they would often say that God had made them one. They loved to dance and their closeness was evident to all who observed them circling the dance floor. They shared a deep faith in Christ and were an example to all who witnessed their lives.
She is survived by her five daughters: Gloria Saenz, husband, Jose Saenz, and their children, Michael and Joe Daniel; Margaret Luna, former son-in-law, John Bardgette, and their children, Danielle and Gabriela Bardgette; Katherine Tizravesh, husband, Ali Tizravesh, children, Rex and Roxanne Tizravesh; Yolanda Coroy, husband, Albert Coroy, and their daughter, Lauren Robert, and her husband, Francisco Robert; son-in-law, Ronald Williams and sons, Sean and his wife, Beth, and Mark Williams; Carmen Hendrickson, husband Stephen Hendrickson, and their daughter, Stephanie and her husband, Thomas Herpin. Her great grandchildren are Ethan Tizravesh, Daphne Herpin, Sebastian Robert, Calvin Herpin, Penelope Robert, Catalina Ramirez, Benjamin Williams
and Leonardo Williams. She is also survived by a large network of extended family, with whom she stayed connected through email, calls and visits.
She was born and raised in Galveston by her mother, Ysabel Venegas Rodriguez and after the early death of her father, Pedro Ramirez, Simon Rodriguez, became her loving stepfather. She was the eldest of eight and was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings, George Morales, Martha Castillo, Alfred Rodriguez, and Lupe Gutierrez. Surviving still are her siblings, Manda Hernandez,
husband, Marvin Hernandez; Blas Rodriguez and wife, Effie; and Raymond Rodriguez.
Her funeral service will be on March 31, 2022, and will be limited to immediate family members due to possible Covid exposure. Masks are required for those not immunized. However, the rosary, funeral service, and graveside service will be recorded and available on YouTube at a later date. A slideshow will be available for viewing at the funeral home’s website, www.treshewell.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Christian Cupboard, 516 N. Camp St., Seguin, TX 78155, (830) 379-4857.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.