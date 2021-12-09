Edward John Konop, Sr. entered eternal rest with the Lord on Monday, December 6, 2021 at the age of 86. Edward, known as Ed or Eddie to family and friends, was surrounded by his children when he passed peacefully.
Ed was born in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin on December 13, 1934 to the late Dr. Edward Joseph and Anne Esther Konop (nee Simon). Ed was young when his father passed away and moved with his family to Texas, first settling in Marshall and then San Antonio. Ed gained lifelong friendships while a student at Central Catholic High School in San Antonio. After high school, Ed served two years with the United States Army.
Ed earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1959 at the University of Texas at Austin, where he met his wife of 53 years, Rita Mays Konop. Ed and Rita were joined in matrimony on the campus of the University of Texas at St. Austin’s Catholic Church in 1958.
An advocate of continuing education, Ed earned a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering at Southern Methodist University as well as an Executive Master of Business Administration at Pepperdine University.
Ed commenced his Electrical Engineering career with General Dynamics in Fort Worth and then Milwaukee. After accepting a position with Texas Instruments, Ed and Rita moved to Richardson, where Rita kissed the ground upon their arrival back to Texas! In 1968, Ed was selected to be on the inaugural team at the new Texas Instruments facility in Austin.
In his 30 years with Texas Instruments, Ed was integral in many groundbreaking “firsts” in 1970’s emergence of computerized commerce. He led the Texas Instruments team in implementation of the Sears computerized sales and diagnostic systems, the Holiday Inn computerized reservation systems, the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympic Games computerized scoreboards, as well as the development of the first US Military electronic communication devices.
In retirement, Ed and Rita traveled all parts of Europe, Canada, and Mexico and drove their RV throughout the United States. They split their residence between Austin and Port Isabel, where both Ed and Rita enjoyed endless days of fishing and the surf.
Ed was an avid University of Texas supporter, with affiliations including membership of the University of Texas Chancellor’s Council, Littlefield Society, Longhorn Foundation, as well as being a lifetime member of the Texas Exes Association. Appropriately, Ed’s last moments of cognition were watching a rebroadcast of a Longhorn football game.
Seeking ways to serve, Ed was a volunteer fire fighter, Boy Scout leader, and committed Band Booster leader when his five children were in band. Ed also enjoyed facilitating many athletics events for the Special Olympics.
Ed cherished his faith and believed in serving the Catholic Church through volunteer efforts. He was on the St. Austin’s Parish Council as the treasurer. Ed was a Fourth Degree in the Knights of Columbus, held the office of Guard, and was the Special Olympics Chairman for the Knights of Columbus Council #9997, St. Maximilian Kolbe Assembly #2767. Prior to this, Ed was named Knight of the Year and Family of the Year through Knights of Columbus, Council #3412. Through the Knights of Columbus, Ed immersed in the core principles of Charity, Unity, Fraternity, and Patriotism embraced by his fellow members at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and his siblings, Patricia Konop O’Dean and Helen Korinek Debner.
He is survived by his five children, their spouses and ten grandchildren: Kathryn and husband Peter Rostow and daughter Diana; Edward, Jr. (Butch) and wife Lynn Konop and children Edward, III, Anthony, and Margaret Azalea; Lucy, M.D. and husband Gustavo Villarreal, M.D. and children Joseph and Emma; Sandra and husband Michael Legieza and children Ashley and Michael; Robin and husband William Winter, III and children Hannah and Abigail. “Uncle Eddie” also has many nieces and nephews in Texas and Wisconsin.
The Konop family is eternally grateful to the Homewatch CareGivers of Georgetown for providing a beautiful homelife for Ed in his house in Austin during these past three years. The family would also like to thank Dr. John Sandbach and his team at Texas Oncology and Dr. John R. Boyd for their many years of compassionate, dedicated service to both Ed and Rita.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home in Austin with a vigil on Thursday, December 16 at 6:30PM followed by the Holy Rosary at 7:30PM. Mass of Resurrection at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Austin will be Friday, December 17 at 10:30AM. Interment will follow at the St. James Catholic Cemetery in Seguin at 2:30PM. The Knights of Columbus, Council #9997, Assembly St. Maximilian Kolbe, will honor and salute Ed throughout the vigil and funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America and the American Cancer Society.