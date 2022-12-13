Johnny Ramon, age 52 of Seguin, passed away on December 12, 2022. Johnny was born on April 5, 1970 in Seguin, Texas to Irene (Arce) and Johnny Ramon, Sr. Johnny worked in the gas industry hauling and servicing propane.
Johnny is preceded in death by his father, Johnny Ramon, Sr. and his brother, Gabriel Ramon.
Survivors include his loving wife, Emily Ramon; children, Eric Marmolejo and wife Sandra, April Marmolejo and Ricardo Marmolejo; grandchildren, Sofia and Joselyn Marmolejo; mother, Irene Ramon; brothers, David Ramon and Jordan Ramon; sister, Sandy Ramon; numerous other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:30 a.m. with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Eric Marmolejo, Ricardo Marmolejo, David Ramon, Jordan Ramon, Ruben Ramon and Fernando Ramon.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.tresehewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.