On December 1, 2021 Myrtle Frieda Gotthardt Voss, spread her angel wings and flew up the stairway to Heaven. She was born February 11, 1931 to Paul and Hedwig Stautzenberger Gotthardt in the small farming community of Galle, Texas where she grew up with five brothers and three sisters who she dearly loved.
After her father passed away, she, her mother and her sister Hedwig “Happy” Gotthardt moved to Seguin. On March 4, 1948 she married Roland Voss. She was a member of the 1949 graduating class of Seguin High School. Before that she attended school at the Galle School House.
She was a member of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, the Seguin American Legion Auxiliary, and the Geronimo VFW. She loved to “Shoot the Moon” in a domino game called 42, she loved to play bingo and a dice game called bunco.
She loved to watch game shows like “Jeopardy,” “Family Feud” and “Wheel of Fortune.” She loved sports and was a Champion bowler as the 1967 Seguin Women’s City Singles Champion and won many more trophies, patches and pins in her bowling accomplishments. She bowled in Tournaments across Texas from Ft. Worth to San Antonio to Austin and Houston. She loved watching sports on TV, especially the Astros, Texans, as well as bowling and golf.
She was kind, loving and generous with family and friends. If you met her you fell in love with her.
She traveled to Hawaii, Las Vegas, Louisiana, Florida, Mexico and Cozumel. She always had a shot of whiskey with her morning coffee and two mixed drinks before supper. She said it is what kept her going. She loved her coffee with cream and no sugar. She was a great cook. She raised her children to do the right thing, and to be successful in what they did.
She is preceded in death by her parents, step-father, Richard Glenewinkel, husband Roland Voss, grandson, Frank Paul Law, brothers, Benjamin, Clyde, Clifton, Wilburn and Edward Gotthardt, sisters, Lily Mae Gotthardt, Adeline Gotthardt Brannan, Rosa Lee Gotthardt Knutson and Hedwig “Happy” Gotthardt Hooper.
Survivors include her son Roger Voss of Seguin; daughter Karen Voss Thies and husband Kelly of San Antonio; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews as well as many friends.
Our hearts are broken and she will be missed very, very much.
A memorial service celebrating Myrtles life will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church with Rev. Marcus Bigott officiating. Private Interment will be held at a later date.
A memorial service celebrating Myrtles life will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Emanuel's Lutheran Church with Rev. Marcus Bigott officiating. Private Interment will be held at a later date.