Roy Otto Reiland went to be with the Lord at the age of 76 on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Roy was born in New Braunfels, Texas on May 12, 1945 to Otto and Helen Reiland.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents Otto and Helen Reiland and sister, Linda Reiland.
Roy is survived by his wife, Barbara Reiland,; son, Kenneth Reiland; stepson, Hank Dietert (Rita); grand-children, Garrett, Kyle, and Kailey Dietert; and brother Melvin Reiland (Mary) and their sons, Michael Reiland, Matthew Reiland, Mark Reiland, and daughter, Amanda “Mandy” Reiland Jenner. He is further survived by many cousins, extended family and friends.
Roy lived a great life. He was happiest when surrounded by his family and friends and doing the things he loved – fishing, camping, and barbecuing; he was a Man’s man. Those who knew him will never forget his great storytelling, and how he was always being silly and joking around.
Roy was also a man of deep faith. He would want us to know that he is now truly home in God’s presence and would hope that all his friends and family would eventually join him there. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Ernest Luna, Steve Morris, Larry Rathmann, Paul Bedner, Paul Volkmann, and Timothy Rehfield.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Goetz Funeral Home from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services officiated by Pastor James Parker will be held at Goetz Funeral Home on Friday, March 4, 2022 beginning at 4:00 pm.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin St. Seguin, Texas, 78155. 830-379-2313