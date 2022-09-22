Richard Theodore Luensmann, age 93, of the Zuehl community, passed away on September 20, 2022, while surrounded by family. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Redeemer United Church in Zuehl. Interment will follow in the Redeemer United Church Cemetery in Zuehl.
Richard was born on June 8, 1929 at the family farm in St. Hedwig, Texas to Otto, Sr. and Alma (Bielke) Luensmann. He attended the Gable and Clemens rural schools and later Seguin High School while working hard on the family farm from a young age. He was active in 4-H and won trips to Chicago, New York, and Washington D.C. through his involvement. After the drought of 1956, Richard worked at the Union Stockyards in San Antonio (A.C. Oefinger Commission Co.) for 40-plus years before joining his brothers at the Seguin Cattle Company.
He married his beloved wife La Verne (Lehmann) on June 6, 1959. The next year, their son, Horace, was born on October 25, 1960. Richard and Horace spent their days side by side, then formed H&R Farms in the early 1970s after they moved to Zuehl, when Horace was still a young boy. They raised show hogs, show steers, and commercial livestock close to the Cibolo Creek.
Richard’s love for animals began at an early age when he bought his first cow and calf for $150 when he was 9 years old, and he finally sold the last of his own cattle when he turned 91. He was an active member of the National Grange, a 4-H leader for many years, and loved working the gate for the hog show at the Guadalupe County Youth Show.
Richard was very involved at Redeemer United Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher and on the Church Council and Cemetery Committee for years. In his recent years, he was often found driving up and down Gin Road on his Kawasaki Mule feeding and checking on cattle and visiting with neighbors along the way. Richard was a great story teller and often filled in for the pastor at Redeemer United Church. He loved his livestock, helping youth, and reading the newspaper, but above all he loved his family, especially his son Horace who was his best friend and business partner.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Viola Loeffler, Elfrieda Beyer, Evelyn Klein, Marie Stacey, Helen Lampman; and brother, Henry Jr. “Hank” Luensmann.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, La Verne (Lehmann) Luensmann, his son, Horace Luensmann and wife Laura (Schmidt); grandchildren Kayla (Luensmann) Zegels and husband Koert, and Sabrina (Luensmann) Reiley and husband Bradley; great-grandchildren, Luke Zegels, Elliot Zegels, Bennett Reiley, and Sterlee Reiley; sister, Lillian Strey and husband Willie; brothers, Benno Luensmann and wife Shirley, and Otto Luensmann, Jr. and wife Loraine; sister-in-law, Helen Luensmann; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be his nine nephews Ernie Loeffler, Rusty Lampman, Warren Lampman, Charlie Luensmann, Darren Luensmann, Brian Luensmann, Reagan Luensmann, Bradley Klein, and Wesley Klein. Honorary pallbearers will be special neighbors Steve Reel, Harold Sinclair, Jim Rackley, Bob Matthiessen, Frank Bird, and employees of the Seguin Cattle Company.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Youth Show at PO Box 1400, Seguin, TX 78156 for a memorial scholarship in his name or to Redeemer United Church in Zuehl at 7415 Gin Road, Marion, Texas 78124.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.