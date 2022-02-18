On February 16, 2022 Marcelino “Chelo” Alvarez Sr. was called home by our Father at the age of 81 years old, he was surrounded by his loving family.
Marcelino was born on August 25, 1940 in Seguin, Texas to Andrea Rodriguez and Ignacio Alvarez.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margarita B. Alvarez; son, Marcelino Alvarez Jr., and daughter, Diane.
Marcelino is survived by his daughters, Criselda Alvarez (Jose), Kim Lerma (Lin); sons, Gilbert Alvarez (Terry), Ruben, Ricky; grandchildren, Crystal (Adrian), Jessica Garza, Joel Garza (Celeste), Audri Alvarez (Noel), Alyssa (Beatrice), A.J. (Jocelyn), Abel, and Marcelino Alvarez III. He is further survived by numerous great grandchildren and extended family and friends.
Marcelino loved the Lord and was a God-fearing man all his life. He exhibited honor for himself, his family and, most important, God. He went to church regularly up until his illness and even then, always worshipped and praised the Lord. Marcelino loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and he loved going cruising around the park. Marcelino also had a passion for carpentry like no other, and he worked at it all his life to perfect everything he did. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family would like to extend great appreciation to the Guadalupe Regional Hospice nurses and doctors for their care and kindness.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Goetz Funeral Home beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin St. Seguin, Texas, 78155 830-379-2313