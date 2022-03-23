Margaret Luetta “Margo” Chapman Trost, loving wife, mother, Nanny, GreatNan, mentor and friend to her family, special friends, and the community of Seguin, passed away on December 4, 2021 at the age of 99 years and eight months.
A memorial service celebrating Margot’s life will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Cathe Evins, the Rev. Ray Perales, the Rev. Melissa Lind, and the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating; and military honors rendered by the United States Navy. A reception will follow in Hierholzer Hall complete with an Honorary Birthday Cake remembering what would have been Margot’s 100th birthday on April 6, 2022.
Margot’s wishes were honored in donating her body to science, and private interment will be held at a later date next to her beloved Rudy in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heritage Museum, 114 North River Street, Seguin, Texas, 78155, the Silver Center, 510 E. Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation, 1215 E. Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, or to First United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.