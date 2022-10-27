Barry Gene Baker, age 70 of Kingsbury, passed away on October 25, 2022. Barry was born on October 16, 1952 in Kingsbury, Texas to Ola Mae (Reneau) and Glenn Henry Baker. He was a graduate of Seguin High School, Class of 1971.
Barry is preceded in death by his father, Glenn Baker, brother, Dennis Baker and wife Debbie
Survivors include his son, Bryan Baker; mother, Ola Mae Baker; brothers, Ronnie Baker and wife Becky, and Jay Baker; friend and former wife, Robin Baker; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Highsmith Cemetery near Kingsbury with Pastor Bill Knobles officiating.
Barry’s family and friends will always remember him as a loving man who will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Highsmith Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 742, Luling, Texas, 78648.