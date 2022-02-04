Larry Neil Fritz was called home by his Lord and Savior on February 1, 2022. Larry was born on February 14, 1946 in San Antonio, Texas to Louis and Nelda Fritz.
He grew up on the Southside of San Antonio and graduated from Harlandale High School in 1963. After High School he attended San Antonio College but his studies were interrupted in August of 1966 when he received an invitation to an all expense paid one year vacation to Vietnam courtesy of the United States Army. His vacation started on January 8, 1967 and ended January 8, 1968.
Upon his arrival home, he was stationed at Ft. Rucker, Alabama where he enjoyed playing baseball for the Army and was honorably discharged in August of 1968. Shortly after returning to San Antonio, he continued his education at the University of Texas Austin, graduating with his Bachelors of Architecture in 1972. He moved to Marion in 1974, purchased the land he would raise his family on and began his career at SMI in Seguin, Texas, where he worked in the engineering department for 39 years, retiring in 2013. He met the love of his life, Susan, in January of 1978, they married in November the same year, and started their family in 1980.
Larry was a talented architect and a self taught artist, carpenter, mechanic and all around handy man. He could fix anything and spent his life sharing his talents with his children, family, and friends.
He enjoyed spending time at his vacation home in Rockport; Fishing, boating, and visiting the local Donut Palace to get his morning fix of apple fritters. He was also a classic car enthusiast and after 21 years of hard work and determination, his lifelong dream came true when he finished restoring his 1956 Chevrolet.
Larry was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend. You could always count on Larry to teach you how to do things right, give good advice, lend a helping hand, and cheer you up with an entertaining joke or story.
He is preceded in death by his father Louis Fritz and brother in law Frederic Goerke, and his loyal pet companion Wally.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Susan Goerke Fritz, his sons, Shane Christopher (Amy Strong Fritz) of New Braunfels and Aaron Kyle of Austin, his mother, Nelda Oehler Fritz of San Antonio, his sister, Louise Fritz Thompson (Don Thompson) of Baton Rouge, his in laws Janice Goerke Garza (Roger Garza) of Leesville, Barbara Goerke Eoff (Leland Eoff) of Marion, Sharon Goerke Garza (J.C. Garza) of Cibolo, LuAnn Goerke Archibeque (Raymond Archibeque) of Seguin, and Beverly Foreman Goerke of Marion and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Larry’s pallbearers will be David Goerke, Lyle Garza, Chance Garza, Chris Thompson, Glenn Thompson, and Dennis Maurer. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Roger Garza, Leland Eoff, J.C. Garza, Ray Archibeque, John Hild, Roger Reinhard, and Paul Giffin.
Visitation will be at the Schertz Funeral Home on 3009 in Schertz Texas Tuesday, February 8 from 5:00-9:00. Funeral Services will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday February 9 with Pastor Paul Theiss to officiate at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Marion, Texas. Interment will follow at the St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Marion, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Marion, Texas or to the charity of one’s choice.