William Thomas “Tom” Dickey, III, of Houston, formerly of Seguin, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2021 at the age of 71 after a 3 1/2 year battle of stage 4 cancer. Tom was born on January 28, 1950 in Ysleta, Texas to Alberta Marie (McIntosh) and William Thomas Dickey, Jr.
Tom is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Sydney Dickey, his parents and his sister, Beulah Marie Dickey.
Survivors include his loving wife, Stacey Drott Dickey; children, Stacy Williams and husband Mark, Cindy Paty and husband Kriss, Troy Dickey and wife Robin, Megan Palisin and husband Robert and Christopher Williams; sister, Betty Gorzell; mother-in-law Sally Drott; 4 brother-in laws and their spouses;12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas, with Deacon Victor Garcia officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to M. D. Anderson Cancer Center.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.