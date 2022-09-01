Jo Jane Hollaway Sparkman & Jerry Duane Sparkman

Jo Jane Hollaway Sparkman and Jerry Duane Sparkman passed away Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 respectively in 2021. Jo Jane was born on October 23, 1937 in Waelder Texas to Clifford Elvis and Geraldine Brown Hollaway. Jerry was born on November 17, 1933 in Overton, Texas to Houston Virgil and Vera Parrott Sparkman.
They met in Galveston where Jerry “Speedy,” was a top salesman for Lever Bros and Jo Jane “Jayne” was the assistant to a District Judge. He was soon captivated by her beauty, intelligence, grace, card playing abilities and impeccable taste in all things. She in turn fell in love with his adventurous spirit, dance moves, his winning record in car and boat racing and movie star looks. They soon married and in 1966 they moved to another body of water, Treasure Island on Lake McQueeney and began a new journey with their 3 young daughters, a speedboat, a ski boat, various motorcycles and a purple convertible.
They and their beloved circle of lake friends were a familiar sight on Friday nights at the Ski Lodge, if you happened not to see them, you certainly heard their laughter carry through out the dining room and bar.
During this time Jayne became chief ski boat driver, swim and diving instructor, tap dancer performer and ace bridge card player. Jerry was now Pfizer’s “horse specialist” in their Animal Division and achieved a rank of Major in the Air Force Reserves where he served as a navigator.
During this time they also formed Great State Mfg, which manufactured motorcycle and ATV accessories in downtown McQueeney. A few of their products were patented most notably “The Hitchhiker.” They also bought an old quarry in Seguin and transformed it into a motor cross track called The Cycle Bowl with racers coming from all over the US to compete.
Together they explored and meandered all over the world taking their daughters and grandchildren on epic journeys of which none of them will ever forget. But always they were dancing .... gliding and floating and dazzling everyone with their elegant moves. They had a good life.
A private family memorial was held on September 13, 2021 at Guadalupe Memorial Gardens officiated by Rusty Rice followed by a celebration of their lives at The Downtown Social Club in New Braunfels.
They were preceded in death by their parents and a daughter, Sandi Jo Sparkman.
They are survived by daughters Laura Lei Flume and Tracy Edwards. Also by Grandchildren Reagan Flume Jamail and her husband Mickey, Ramona Flume, Dalton Edwards, Hayden Dillow and her husband Pat and Randol Flume. Two great grandsons, Jack and Sam Dillow also survive them. Jayne is also survived by her brother, Ronnie Hollaway and Jerry by his nephew Glenn Sparkman.
There are no gloomy skies when seen through the eyes of those who are blessed with love and the sweet secret of a place where two people share
all their hopes, all their dreams, all their love ... We love you JoJo and JD.