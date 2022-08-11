Brandon Kyle Arambula, age 47 of Seguin, passed away on August 8, 2022. Brandon was born on July 8, 1975 in Seguin, Texas to Dixie Lee Maurer DeLuco and Mario Luis Arambula.
He is preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his son, Cade; mother, Dixie Lee DeLuco; siblings, twin brother, Jason Ty Arambula, brother, Kolin Ian Arambula; sisters, Angelina Marie DeLuco and husband Casey Runnstrand, and Briana Nicole Carr and husband Jameson; grandmother, Dixie Wallis; grandfather, George Lehmann; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Private services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.