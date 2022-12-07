Domingo Segura was called home to be with the Lord on December 5th, 2022, at the age of 41. He was born on September 4th, 2022, in Karnes City, Texas. Visitation will be at Palmer Mortuary on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022, beginning at 9 a.m. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. and interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin St., Seguin, Texas 78155; 830-379-9430.