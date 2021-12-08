Michael Arthur Hinojosa at the age of 62 years old passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 16th at PAM Health Specialty Hospital of New Braunfels.
Michael was born in Seguin, Texas on September 25, 1959 to Ofelia & Robert Hinojosa. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Danny De La Garza, his sister Esperanza “Hopie” Merz.
Michael graduated from Seguin High School and dutifully served in the United States Navy. He loved music and playing his guitar.
He is survived by his sisters Grace Camarillo and Vanessa Eubank.
Michael’s family would also like to give gratitude to the staff at PAM Health Specialty Hospital.