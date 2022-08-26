Raye Marie Blount Elliott died on Monday, August 22nd, 2022. Her legacy is love — she loved generously and with gusto and was loved in return by all who knew her.
Raye was born in Houston, Texas on July 2, 1935, to Reverend Raymond W. and Willie Marie Blount. She lived the first six and a half years of her life in relative peace, until the birth of her younger sister, Pamela Ann Blount Shurtleff, her first soul mate. Pamela lit up Raye’s life from the beginning with her spirit and her sass and Raye loved her little sister Pam fiercely.
Raye met C.G. Elliott, her other soul mate, in May of 1953. They were married not long after, on August 23rd, 1953. Their marriage spanned almost seven decades — they traveled the world together, making countless friends and memories along the way. Their love for each other is everlasting and not bound to this earth.
Raye provided an atmosphere of love and fun as her children grew up. She was usually in a “high-heeled good humor,” so her house was the one where all the kids wanted to hang out. She didn’t even mind speeding over the big dip on the way to the ice cream shop so they could bang their heads against the ceiling of the car! She made Christmas bright with music playing throughout the house, the smell of cooking in the air, and Raye singing alto along with the music to celebrate the birth of Jesus.
Much of Raye’s joy in life came from bringing comfort and love to others and she had a true gift for it. No one passed through her doorway without a friendly greeting, a genuine “make yourself at home,” and almost always a sumptuous snack or meal. Her culinary feats have been savored and enjoyed by many. And the truly lucky experienced the delicious bounty of her boiling pot full of freshly caught crabs, which was one of her many specialties.
Raye’s endearing sense of humor with a touch of naughty was another gift enjoyed by those around her. She was quick to laugh and to enjoy her loved ones and was a good sport when her gullibility sometimes made her the target of C.G and family teasing.
Raye’s family and friends meant the world to her. She truly never met a stranger; someone she couldn’t get to know (and eventually worry over!) Though she was a teeny-tiny little thing, she would gladly shoulder the burdens of anyone she met. Raye had so many fond memories of time spent with her loved ones: at Aggie games, on the river, at their kitchen tables, in RV parks, and with her dear Mimosa Mamas. She also cherished the time she spent with her treasured nieces and nephews.
Raye leaves behind her three beloved children, whom she thought of as the pride and joy (as well as pain in the rear) of her life; son Claude Ray Elliott and wife Grace Rodriguez Elliott; daughter Karen Elliott Morello and husband Les Morello; and son Douglas Edward Elliott and wife Barbara Brittain Elliott. She also leaves behind four heartbroken grandchildren whom she spoiled beyond reason — granddaughter Katie Elliott; grandson Will Elliott and partner Meredith Allen; grandson Paul Goodrich and wife Ryann Goodrich; and granddaughter Raye Morello.
Raye will be missed beyond description. If you’d like to honor her memory, simply reach out and care for someone else.
Services will be held at Goetz Funeral Home on Monday, August 29, 2022. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will begin at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313