February 14, 1953 - December 12, 2022
Gerald L. Pratt JR ( Jerry/JJ/Poppa) passed away peacefully in his sleep the morning of Dec. 10, 2022. Surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer. Gerald was best known for his big heart, loving his family, witty humor, running JJ’s Services for many years then working for Mark at Zella’ s Liquor Store and his wood crafts.
He is survived by his brother Mike Pratt, his ex-wife Jean Taylor Pratt, daughters Dawn Pratt Levis and husband John, Phillis Pratt Martin and husband Josh, son Mitchell Gearld Pratt and wife Jamie; 11 grandchildren Steven Levis and wife Mariiana, Justin Levis, Bailie Rodriguz, Zachary Bryan, Mikaela Miller Pratt and husband Kris, Mary Levis Aguilar and husband Josue, Braiden Brannan, Noah Martin, Hunter Pratt, Kristopher Levis, and Ashlyn Martin and two great-grandsons Ezra Miller and Adrain Levis.
Gerald chose not to have a funeral but rather a celebration of life which will be held at a later date.