Elna Ann “Prissy” Erxleben, age 88 of Seguin, passed away on April 7, 2022. Ann was born on June 28, 1933 in Seguin, Texas to Ella (Saegert) and Hugo E. Siltmann.
She was a graduate of Seguin High School Class of 1951. Ann will be remembered as a member of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church where she was actively involved in the Ladies Aid. She worked in the insurance industry for over 30 years, helping those in need of insurance services and also worked with All Occasions Catering Company. Ann and Nelson enjoyed bus trips to casinos where they played the penny slots. Ann never met a stranger and always showed her love to all through baking.
Ann is preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Nelson E. Erxleben, granddaughter, Codie D’Lynn Erxleben, her parents, her sisters, Esther Siltmann Lehotsky and her husband Carlos and Dorothy Glenewinkel and husband Roy, and brother-in-law, Raymond Erxleben.
Survivors include her son, Michael Erxleben and Irene Erxleben; daughter, Betty Ann Schriewer and husband Jimmy; grandchildren, Vicki Wilson and husband Chris, Dena Altwein and husband Rayno, Jesica Zunker and husband Wes, Joseph Regalado and wife Sarah, Whitney Moses and husband Mason and Trent Erxleben and fiancé Christin Nowak; great-grandchildren, Makenzi, Landri, Tate, Cash, Emma, Ella, Mackenzey, Ryan, Jackson, Barron, Miles, Parker and Reid; brothers, Cleburne “Buddy” Siltmann and wife Jenny, Leslie “Sonny” Siltmann and wife Jeanette, and Alvin “Bubba” Siltmann and wife Patti; brother-in-law, Harvey Erxleben and wife Susie; sister-in-law, Martha Erxleben; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church with the Rev. Marcus Bigott officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. For those who desire the service may be livestreamed at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, the live channel on You Tube.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, Forward in Faith Fund, 206 N. Travis, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.