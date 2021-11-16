Well-known realtor and businesswoman, Patricia Maxine “Mickey” Ferrell, 88, went to be with the Lord on the morning of November 14th in her home on Lake McQueeney surrounded by her loved ones. Mickey was born on April 6, 1933, in Brady, Texas, living most of her young life in San Antonio, Texas.
She graduated from Brackenridge High School and later attended Texas State University where she was an Alpha Delta Pi. Mickey moved to the Lake in 1967 with her three children and husband her husband Charlie Ferrell. Her real estate career began as a realtor in Seguin with Paul Quello where she soon became the firm’s top seller.
Fate stepped in when Mickey sold 100 acres of farmland bordering Lake McQueeney, developing the LakeRidge subdivision. Charlie encouraged her to open her own office, and a tiny tin building on FM 78 became the first Mickey Ferrell Realtors office in 1974. Las Brisas followed and her offices, agent numbers, and reputation grew. For nearly 40 years Mickey Ferrell Realtors dominated waterfront real estate.
More than Mickey loved real estate, she loved the people around her, and she most loved the women and men she worked with. She loved her family, the Lake, her work, and celebrating with her friends. Mickey was said by her peers to have “broke the mold;” to have been an icon; a legend, a leader.
Renowned as a true Texas character and force of nature by her friends and colleagues. Mickey was so special to many. She was widely regarded as the Queen of the Waterfront. She will long be remembered and loved by every Realtor she mentored, her friends, and the entire Lake McQueeney community.
Over the years, Mickey earned countless awards. She was most proud of her 2013 Keller Williams Lifetime Achievement Award, 2010 New Braunfels/Canyon Lake Board of Realtors Lifetime Achievement Award, 2008 Platinum Top 50 Career Achievement Award, 2008 State of Texas Women’s Council of Realtors Businesswoman of the Year Award, 2007 Hill Country Chapter Women’s Council of Realtors Businesswoman of the Year Award, and the 2011 Sambo Muir Memorial Fund Volunteer of the Year Award.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Vernon Ferrell; her youngest son, Keith Charles Ferrell; parents Henry Max and Fred Allie Walther; cousins Wade and Madonna Turner, and Josephine and Hilton Hays.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Ferrell Moore, and husband Houston; son Kevin Ferrell and wife Lisa; grandchildren Chase, Kate, Elly, Georgie, Corbett, Christian, and Hallie; and great-grandchildren Trip, Luke, and Jack. Also by close cousin William Turner, Jr. and nieces Vickie Turner, Alison Turner, and Kim Turner.
A celebration of life will be held at Oakwood Church in New Braunfels, Texas on Thursday, November 18th, 2021 at 11 a.m. A reception will follow in the Student Worship Center.
Mickey was a founder of the Friends of Lake McQueeney (FOLM), and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of Lake McQueeney. P.O. Box 781, McQueeney Tx, 78123 or Oakwood Church, 2154 Loop 337, New Braunfels, Texas, 78130.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.