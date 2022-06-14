Zilpha Louise Krahn, age 41 of San Antonio, formerly of Seguin, passed away on June 13, 2022. Zilpha was born on August 11, 1980 in San Antonio, Texas to Lillie Ann (Vinyard) and Willie Ray Krahn.
Zilpha is preceded in death by her mother, Lillie Ann Krahn, her grandparents, Nora Lee and Wilton Vinyard, and Edna and Albert Krahn, Sr., and her aunts and uncles, Hazel Vincent, Bettie Krahn, David Vinyard, Albert “Al” Krahn, Jr., Zilpha May, and Eunice Frazier.
Survivors include her father, Willie Ray Krahn; sister, April Vinyard; aunts and uncles, Susie Graham, Wilton, Jr., Robert, Milton, Johnny, and Danny Vinyard, Lillie Fowler, and Ethel Anderson; numerous cousins, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Graveside services and interment will follow at 11 a.m. at the Elm Creek Community Cemetery with Rev. Tom Jones officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.tresehewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.