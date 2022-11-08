JoAnne Muelker, age 92 of Seguin, Texas, joined the Lord on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. She was born in Tyler, Texas on April 6, 1930 to Jacquetta (Boyter) and John Alfred Hicks.
JoAnne received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Southwest Texas State Teachers College and a Master of Education Degree in Guidance and Counseling from the University of North Texas. JoAnne taught school and served as a school counselor in Irving, Texas for 26 years. After moving to Seguin, JoAnne served as Director and Counselor of the Alternative School for Seguin ISD from 1983 until 1989. While in that position, she worked part-time as a counselor with Lutheran Social Services starting in 1987. After she retired from public education, she continued private counseling until 2021.
JoAnne was a member of Cosmopolitan Study Club, Delphians Study Club, The Preceptor Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, and The Eastern Star. She was a lifetime member of the PTA and Retired Teacher Association. She served 11 years on the Board of Directors for the Seguin Activity Center.
JoAnne was a member of the United Methodist Church in Seguin. She had a very strong Christian faith, which she lived out daily. It was in response to the love that comes from God and Our Lord and Savior, that she generously reached out to others to provide counseling services and ministered to the needs of those who came to her for help, when in crisis or suffering emotionally, spiritually and/or physically. She devoted her life to making life better for others, whether in her family, social clubs, service organizations, or her job as a teacher or a counselor.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Bill Muelker; brothers, Curtis Hunter and Bill Hicks, and sister; Ruth Voyles.
She is survived by her sons, Bob Pickett (Cindy), Michael Pickett; daughter, Deborah Pickett-Bregoli; stepdaughters, Beth Martin (Randy), Kathy Kirkland (Jack) and Ruth Collins (Bill); grandchildren, Christopher Pickett, Deborah Pickett, Tyler Pickett, Sonya Noell, Paul Bregoli, Michelle Bregoli, Marcus Collins, Nathan Collins; 10 great-grandchildren, many other loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church with a celebration of life following at 11:00 a.m. with The Rev Cathe Evins officiating. Interment will follow at the Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Pickett, Tyler Pickett, Michael Barnes, Paul Bregoli, Marcus Collins and Nathan Collins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of JoAnne to United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155 or to the charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.