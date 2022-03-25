Christle Gaines Redd, age 77 of Hutto, formerly of Seguin, passed away on March 24, 2022. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., Friday April 1, 2022 at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by funeral services at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Rodney Geter officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery near Seguin. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary.
