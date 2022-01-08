Faye Borchers Holtkamp, age 91 of Selma, formerly of Seguin, passed away on January 7, 2022. Faye was born in Seguin, Texas on August 1, 1930 to Martha (Nolte) and Erwin Borchers.
Faye is preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her daughters, Betty Nolte and Becky Holtkamp; grandchildren, Shane Womack, Gregg Womack and wife Tara, Chance Womack and wife Krystal, Lauren Woolf and husband Jason and Danielle Boyd and husband Chris; 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; as well as many other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Graveside services and interment will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at San Geronimo Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Price officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Church, 814 N Bauer St, Seguin, TX 78155. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.