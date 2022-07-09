Manuel Loera Arias was born October 17, 1945 and was called home on July 3, 2022 at the age of 76. Funeral services have been entrusted to Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin St. Seguin, Texas, 78155 830-379-2313. Full obituary is available at goetzfuneralhome.com
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Officers arrest 10 suspects in Guadalupe County on state, federal drug charges
- Seguin police arrest 1, seek 4 other suspects in assault of pizzeria employee
- Police seek suspect in weekend shooting; man in critical condition
- Brush fire burns 300 acres in Guadalupe County
- Officials release name of man shot by deputies
- Police seek shooting suspect accused of murder
- Family seeks help paying for cancer treatment expenses
- Manuel “Mono” M. Hernandez, Jr.
- Rebecca Vela
- Grace Arlene (Barth) Batey
Images
Collections
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.