Kathleen Willingham peacefully entered eternal rest on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the age of 78. She was born to Marvin Donald Bond and Margarette (Kelley) Bond on November 6, 1943 in El Reno, Oklahoma.
Kathleen was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. She was the anchor of the family, and always made sure everyone was well taken care of. No one would ever go hungry in her home. She never met a stranger as she showed love and kindness to all. Everyone was treated like family. She had a kind, loving, and Godly heart; that is, unless you got on her wrong side. Her beauty shined bright at all times; and she was very classy, elegant, and gracious, even in her comfy dresses. Her kindness, her care, and her love for her family and friends will be what we all miss most.
Kathleen is preceded in death by her children, Rhonda Kay Tiffy and Michael Lane Willingham; her parents, Dude and Margarette Bond; siblings, Burle Bond, Darrell Bond, Joan Bond, Patricia Nail, and Leslie Whitaker.
She is survived by her husband, Malcom Leon Willingham; son, Kevin Willingham and wife, Rosie Willingham; daughter, Leondra Oliver and husband, Randy Oliver; granchildren Joshua Willingham, Jeremy Willingham, Derrick Willingham, Desiree Guerrero, Ashley Willingham, Isaiah Oliver, Chloe Oliver, Kaylee Oliver; great grandchildren, Derrick, Aiden, Kiley, Lynnea, and Easton Willingham; siblings, Robert Bond, Beverly Calvert, Gale Allen, Glenn Whitaker; step siblings, Everette Whitaker and several others.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Goetz Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service beginning at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313.