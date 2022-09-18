Santos G. Leal of Seguin, Texas passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on September 7, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. A funeral was held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church with internment in San Geronimo Cemetery.
