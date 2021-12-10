Wilmuth Rosalie Burns Ayers

Nov. 11, 1926 - Nov. 21, 2021
Wilmuth “Billye” Ayers, born in New Orleans, LA on Nov. 11, 1926, deceased Nov. 21, 2021 in Seguin, Texas.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and devoted wife.
She spent most of her life in her native Louisiana but made many trips to Seguin moving here in 2004 where she and her husband enjoyed their retirement. She was a devout member of the Methodist church.
She is survived by her loving husband, Capt. Wm. M. Ayers, her son James Rivera, two daughters — Deb Ayers Adams (Walter) and Cindy Ayers Kelly (Steven), 8 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A private family funeral was held with burial at Riverside Cemetery on Dec. 3, 2021.