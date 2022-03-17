Sue Anne Brockman Myers of Seguin, Texas passed away on Friday March 11th, 2022 at the age of 81. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 8 at St James Church in Seguin with the Rosary starting at 10:30 a.m.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Gonzales woman killed in head-on collision in Seguin
- SPD: Man fatally shot in family altercation
- Mary Angelita (Angie) Martinez
- Police arrest Seguin man suspected of mistakenly holding three at gunpoint
- Firefighters battle blaze at equipment business
- Local barbecue restaurant named James Beard semifinalist
- Couple injured in two-car crash
- Man, 82, died in two-vehicle crash
- Monday afternoon fire destroys home, injures juvenile
- Meeting set to discuss Highway 123 expansion