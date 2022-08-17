Charles Benjamin “Chuck” Sheldon, age 69 of Seguin, passed away on August 10, 2022. Chuck was born on January 31, 1953 in Wichita, Kansas to Janet Lois (Highsmith) and Ralph Lee Sheldon. Chuck grew up in Tyrone, Oklahoma. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his step-father, Johnny Imler, his brother, Douglas Sheldon, his sister, Lavenda Bruhn, his mother-in-law, Nora Wheeler Naumann and his step brother, Donnie Imler.
Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Julie Naumann Sheldon; daughters, Jennifer Sheldon and fiancé Andy Wilkes, and Michelle Sheldon; brother, David Sheldon and wife Cindy; father-in-law, Roland Naumann; brother-in-law, Thomas Naumann and wife Lori; step sister-in-law, Sharon Imler; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and friends.
Graveside services and interment with military honors will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Floyd Chapel Cemetery in Gonzales County, Texas with the Rev. John Van Deusen officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Jeanette Siltmann, 196 Townesend Rd., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.