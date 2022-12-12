Donald Roy Gann entered eternal rest on December 9, 2022, at the age of 63 years. A visitation is set for 5 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2022 at Finch Funeral Chapel, La Vernia Tuesday. A funeral service is planned for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 in the Finch Funeral Home Chapel, 13767 Hwy. 87, La Vernia. Interment will follow at Salem-Sayers Cemetery. The online guestbook may be signed at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.