Carolyn Louise Halepaska passed away June 14, 2022 at the age of 76. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. with internment at the Kingsbury Cemetery. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.