Carolyn Louise Halepaska passed away June 14, 2022 at the age of 76. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. with internment at the Kingsbury Cemetery. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Guadalupe County deputies shoot, kill man who reportedly shot wife
- Seguin police identify body of man found at I-10 boat ramp
- Guadalupe County investigating potential network breach
- Seguin police say man found dead at I-10 boat ramp killed; investigate as homicide
- Seguin police investigate man's death at I-10 boat ramp
- Guadalupe County man convicted of murdering couple, sentenced to life
- Medical examiner testifies woman shot more than 30 times, beaten
- Navarro board names Luke Morales to head up district
- Capital murder trial opens with child’s testimony
- Man receives life sentence for 2018 murder
Images
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.