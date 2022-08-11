Elias Ramirez Jr. was born on June 24, 1960 and passed away on August 5, 2022 at the age of 62.Visitation will be held on August 16, 2022 at Palmer Mortuary from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and a Prayer service will begin at 7:00 p.m. A continued visitation will be on August 17, 2022 at Palmer Mortuary beginning at 8:30 a.m. and Funeral Services will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155.
