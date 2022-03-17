Steve Anglin, age 66 years young, passed away Tuesday, March 1st at home in the company of his wife and children.
He was born in Nieder Wiesel, Germany on October 15, 1955, to Bill and Anna Anglin. They lived there until 1961 when they moved to the United States. Steve would grow up in Marion, “running barefoot through the fields” with his brothers, sister, and friends. He was very athletic and dominated every sport the Marion school district offered.
In 1986, Steve married Frances Walker combining his two daughters and her three sons into one family. Adding a daughter to the group a year later. Steve loved many things in life. A few of his favorites were listening to music, watching movies, and dancing with his wife. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter.
During the last ten years of his life, he worked as a manager of Bradzoil where he amassed many loyal customers. Steve left his mark on everyone he met. He was an amazing father, son, brother, friend, and husband. He will be missed by anyone that had the honor of knowing him.
He is preceded in death by his father Bill Anglin, mother Anna Davis, stepfather James W. Davis, little brother Bill Anglin, Jr, and brother-in-law/lifetime best friend Pete Ramirez.
He is survived by his wife Frances Walker Anglin. His six children: son Brooke McDowall and wife Crystal, son T.J. McDowall and wife Kristin, daughter Jennifer Anglin and partner David Fitzgerald, son Ben McDowall, daughter Sarah Anglin, and daughter Annajune Anglin. His 11 grandchildren Hope, Baylee, Andy, Walker, Addyson, Kaison, Anabelle, Boone, Linkyn, Joshua, and Ripley. His siblings: Etta Littlefield, Robert Hufnagl and wife Denise, Edgar Anglin and wife Susan.
A memorial service celebrating Steve’s life will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary with the Rev. Tom Jones officiating.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Sara Sutton, RN and GRMC Hospice for their empathy and amazing care of Steve during this trying time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Hospice, 1215 E. Court St., Seguin, Texas 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Drive, Seguin, TX 78155, 830-549-5912.