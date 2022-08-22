Irene Ledwig Sczech, age 98 of Seguin, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. She was born on January 24, 1924 in DeWitt Co., Texas to Simon and Bertha (Broll) Ledwig.
On November 21, 1944, she married Robert “Bob” Sczech of Seguin in Yorktown Texas at Holy Cross Catholic Church. They were married for 24 years at the time of his death in 1969 at age 44. She is also preceded in death by her parents, son, James, grandson, Galen “Sparky” Sczech, Jr., sisters, Valeria Wiatrek (Emil), Betty Elley (Melvin), Dorothy Logeman (Ted), and brother Larry Ledwig (Jane).
She is survived by her sons, Robert (Janet) and Galen (Cindy), daughter-in-law, Marilyn Sczech, grandchildren, Bobby Sczech (Tiffany), Christine Stevens (Shane) and Angie Fraley (Tra) and great-grandchildren, Allie, Lillie and Travis Sczech, Sydni and Shelbi Stevens, and Addison and Andersen Fraley along with many nieces and nephews.
Irene was the last surviving member of her generation from both the Ledwig and Sczech families. She was always thinking of others and cared deeply for her family. She fed many a family member and many friends of the family. If you visited you always knew you were going to get something good to eat and have great conversation.
She was a stay at home mom and homemaker for many years. Following Bob’s death, she bravely went to work for Perry Brothers in Seguin and then later for Seguin ISD as a cafeteria employee at Seguin High School. She enjoyed being around the kids very much and especially her grandchildren when they were in high school.
The family would like to thank the staff at Windsor Nursing for their loving care during the last 2 years and GRMC Hospice for their kindness in her last days.
Visitation will begin on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:30 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Canon Stanislaw Fiuk officiating. Interment will follow in St. James Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp St., Seguin, Texas 78155 or to the charity of one’s choice.
