Craig Alan Luensmann, of Zuehl, Texas was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on November 7, 2022, at the age of 64 following a lengthy and valiant battle with cancer.
He was born July 30, 1958, in San Antonio, Texas to Bill & Phyllis Luensmann.
Craig graduated from Samuel Clemens High School in 1976 and moved to Houston where he went to work with Lone Star Gas Cathodic Protection group. While in Houston, he met and married Donna Kieschnick on September 20, 1980. Subsequently, they moved to Zuehl where Craig became employed as a journeyman painter for CPS Energy in San Antonio.
Craig accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Often quoting John 3:16, Craig consistently placed his faith & trust in the Lord. He deeply loved God’s creation and loved being outdoors. As such, he loved fishing and camping. Craig also loved country music and regularly could be found playing guitar often composing original songs.
Craig is survived by Donna his wife of 42 years; parents, Bill & Phyllis Luensmann; sister, Joni Marie Gibson (Richard); aunts, Alma Ploch, Jeanette Luensmann, and Anna Dell Luensmann; sister-in-law Debra Gates (Jerry); brother-in-law Mike Kieschnick; nieces and nephews Becca Deahna Gibson, Kimberly Hamm (Larson), Tiffany Earley (Matt), Chad Kieschnick, & Jason Gates (Skyla); and numerous cousins and friends.
A memorial service is planned for 10:00 AM Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Finch Funeral Chapel, 13767 Hwy 87, La Vernia, Texas 78121.
