Josie Velasquez, 84, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Seguin, Texas. She was born on August 27, 1937, to Santiago and Manuela (Rodriguez) Gonzales in Gonzales, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jacinto Valdez Velasquez; son, David Joe Velasquez; daughter, JoAnn Velasquez; granddaughter JC Jobeth Leal.
She is survived by her daughters, Olivia V. Leal and Carmen Velasquez; sons, Elijah Velasquez and Adam Velasquez; grandchildren, Tai Hernandez, Valeria Velasquez, David Velasquez, CJ Michelle Leal, Jose Leal, Mayra Leal; great-grandchildren, Mila Hope Leal-Velasquez, Christian Lopez, Davian Velasquez, David Noah Velasquez, Efrain Rodriguez Jr., Sergio Rodriguez, Azarel Velasquez, Alizay Velasquez and Azaleeah Velasquez; sister, Natividad De La Cruz, Mickey Solis, Christiana Mendez along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Abel Cortinez, Mayra Leal, Christian Lopez, David Velasquez, Tai Hernandez and George Velasquez.
Visitation will be at Palmer Mortuary on Monday, May 2, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.