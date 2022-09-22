Today I am honoring the memory of Don H. Laughery, Jr.
1951-2014
There are so many things to remember about him. There’s always a story to tell and hearing them is a joy for the heart and soul. These memories are in recognition of Don’s personality and his many talents in Military and Civilian life. He brought warmth and awe to those who knew him with his courage, love, wit, humor, comfort, and advice. These words apply to his loved ones and friends.
We all wish for that special gift in life. Those of us who receive it are very blessed to have it. It comes in the form of love. Don was my gift.
A memorial service with Full Military Honors will take place on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery promptly at 10:45 a.m. at Shelter #5 entrance to the cemetery will be off the main road on Harry Wurzbach.
Go to the Fort Sam Houston Cemetery website for directions and Cemetery map for Shelter #5.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com/obituaries to sign and view the guest book.