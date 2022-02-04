On February 2, 2022, Raymond Earl Brewer, Sr., a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother, passed away in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 74. Raymond was born on September 23, 1947 in Houston, Texas to Tommie Elman Otho Brewer and Gladys (Ulbricht) Brewer. Raymond married Susan Maree Staples on his birthday in 1988.
He is survived by his wife Susan; children, Raymond Earl Brewer, Jr. and wife Jennifer, Christine Willis and husband John, Donald Alsobrooks and wife Jaime, and Mindy Maldanado and husband Aaron; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Sharon Benton and husband Matt, and Fayline Brewer; as well as other loving family members.
There will be a Memorial Service on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 2:00pm, at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon, Texas. Reception to follow.
