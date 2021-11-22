Antonio “Tony” Vasquez Sosa, age 72, of Seguin, passed away, Saturday, November 20, 2021, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family. Tony was born July 6, 1949 to Benjamin & Felicitas (Vasquez)Sosa, on a farm just outside of Seguin.
Tony spent many years working for Handy Andy, and Handy Dan in San Antonio. After the company closed, he then started working for the San Antonio Water System (SAWS), retiring in 2015. After his retirement, he spent the remainder of his years working side by side with his wife, working his farmland and gardening.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mary Jiminez and many extended family members.
Tony is survived by his wife of 38 years, JoAnn, daughter, Kimberly Simpson and husband Jim, sons, Tony Sosa and wife Danielle, Glen Gray and wife Rosanne. Grandchildren, Alex Zaruba and husband Brandon, Emily Sosa-Tidwell and husband Micheal, Sara Sosa, Joseph, Roshelle, Nicholas, Jenarose & Christopher Gray. Great grandchildren, Noah Gray and baby girl Tidwell due in March. Tony is also survived by sister, Refugia “Cuca” Wilson and husband Thomas, brother, Benjamin Sosa and wife Lynda, as well as aunt, Mary Vela and uncle Refugio Sosa, Sr. Sister in law and brother in law, Joe & Myrt DiStefano, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank Three Oaks Hospice for taking such good care of Tony during this time.
