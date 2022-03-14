Alice Adriana Lewis, age 94 of Seguin, formerly of Weed, California, passed away on March 12, 2022. Alice was born on January 6, 1928 in Santa Cruz, California to Lucile B. (Krough) and Elwin S. Barnhill. She was a 1945 graduate of Santa Cruz High School and attended college for one year at San Jose State University in San Jose California. On September 8, 1946, Alice married the love of her life, George R. Lewis. At the time of his passing, they celebrated 63 years of marriage. Alice was a homemaker and took loving care of her family. In California she was an active member of the Weed Berean Church, the Kiwanis Club and P. E. O. After moving to Seguin, she was an active member of the First Baptist Church Seguin where she enjoyed many activities including her Faith Sunday School Class and the monthly Keenager meetings.
Alice is preceded in death by her husband, her son, Alan Lewis and her parents. Survivors include her son, Paul Lewis and wife Michelle Lundquist; daughter, Adriana Penaluna and husband Stephen; grandchildren, Adriana Aleman and husband Daniel, Paul Lewis and wife Julie, Colleen Lewis and partner David Holley, Heather Nakanishi and husband Neil, Shane Lewis, Michelle Lewis, Devin Penaluna and wife Deborah, Marjorie Miller and husband Scott, Chelsea Farran and husband Ryan, and Scott Penaluna; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Renner; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church followed by funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Brice Mandaville officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. For those who desire, the service may be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/687997259. Graveside services and interment will be held in the Winema Cemetery in Weed, California at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ethnos 360, P. O. box 8010, Sanford, Florida, 32772-8010.