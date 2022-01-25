Bernice Waltisperger, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at her home in La Vernia, Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the age of 89. Visitation with family is 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Finch Funeral Chapel, LaVernia. A funeral service is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Finch Funeral Chapel, 13767 Hwy. 87, La Vernia. Pastor Eric Miletti will officiate the services with interment following at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. The online guestbook can be signed at www.FinchFuneralChapels.com.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff's deputies investigate dead bodies found in tanker trailer
- 86-year-old man killed in house fire
- Longtime Seguin Police Department volunteer dies
- Friends, family ‘pull’ for fellow CMC truck driver on hospice
- Kathleen Connolly Drake
- Randal (Randy) M. Burnsides
- Jesus M. Gonzales
- Katherine Marie Schaefer
- Lloyd Marlyn Pape
- Michael Alan Aven