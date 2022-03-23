Stephen Webster Rainbolt, age 89, passed away peacefully January 16, 2022. He was born August 13, 1932, in Fort Worth, Texas to Matt and Mary Gladys (West) Rainbolt.
After graduating from Ponca City High School, Stephen went on to study at the University of Texas (Austin). After graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering, he worked as a mechanic for Cessna and then joined the United States Air Force as a pilot. Stephen completed two tours in Korea as a tactical fighter pilot (F16) and T38 pilot instructor in addition to flying reconnaissance missions and one tour in Vietnam.
Later in his career he served in the Security Services Division at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio and Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio. His outstanding merits and awards during his career are too numerous to mention. He loved and served the United States Air Force and his Country.
Stephen met his future wife, Claire Bernice Locey, in San Francisco while awaiting deployment to Korea. While in Korea the two constantly wrote each other and upon his return he and Claire married and began their life together as an Air Force family.
Stephen and Claire went on to have four children, Stephen Jr, Laura Marie (Skogman), Rebecca Ann (Hutchins) and Catherine (Sachs). After Claire passed in 1979, Stephen married Onita Hamilton.
Stephen was preceded in death by both of his wives Claire and Onita, daughters Laura and Rebecca, and his brother John Kenneth Rainbolt.
He is survived by his companion Mary Parriott, his son Stephen W. Rainbolt Jr, and daughter Catherine (Sachs), his five grandchildren Luke Skogman, Cale Skogman, Stephen Skogman, Ian Sachs and Benjamin Sachs, and six great-grandchildren.
Stephen lived out his remaining days in Seguin, Texas. He was comfortable at Seguin Assisted Living, but most enjoyed getting out for a drive in the country, dinner at El Ranchito, and watching Sunday football with his son.
His greatest joys in life were his family, whom he loved spending time with, his menagerie of dogs, horses, and various other animals. He loved the outdoors particularly fishing, country music, and gardening.
Stephen was a Christian and followed the teachings of Jesus Christ till his last breath. Always treating others equally with love, respect and compassion, Stephen was an embodiment of Christ’s love.
Interment will be at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
The family requests in lieu of flowers contributions may be donated to: Kingsbury Volunteer Fire department, PO Box 155, Kingsbury, Texas. 78638. Kingsburyvfd.org .
