Daniel “Shotgun” Gene Harborth, age 85 of Seguin, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022. Daniel was born on December 19, 1936 in Guadalupe County, Texas to Norma Alvina (Bose) and Marvin E. W. Harborth.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Melvin Harborth.
Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Nelda L. Ackermann Harborth; sisters, Patsy Harborth and Shirley Ann Hayden (Tom); brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Cathy Ackermann; brother-in-law, Hugo W. Ackermann, Jr.; sister-in-law, Mary Louise Ackermann; special friends, Dale, Darren and Collin Reiley; special neighbors, Ben and Misti Guenther, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Shotgun will be remembered for being one of the hardest workers you ever met. He spent 40 plus years adventuring through the south, hauling seed for DeKalb Ag. Research and later grain for Hild Bros. in Marion. He proudly served in the Texas Army National Guard for 21 years. For the last 35 plus years you would see him driving around delivering liquid feed, and if you ran into him in the winter, he didn’t have much time to talk, because he “had cattle to feed.”
Shotgun was as devoted to his coastal hayfields as anything else. You could drive past him any time of the day and find him out there grubbing out grass burrs one plant at a time. Some would say he had the nicest hay in Guadalupe County. He was involved in the Guadalupe County Fair Hay Show for over 20 years, served on the board of the Comal-Guadalupe Soil and Water Conservation District for 18 years, and was a member of the St. Paul Evangelical Church in Cibolo, Texas for 61 years.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral service will be Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastors Jason Ford and Pastor Willie Stratemann officiating. Interment to follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Ackermann, Jimmy Ackermann, Dale Reiley, Darren Reiley, Collin Reiley, and Ben Guenther. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Howard Ackermann, Glenn Hild, Orville “Obbie” Reiley, Daniel Strempel, Jim Voss, and Rick Harborth.
Memorial contributions may be made to Guadalupe County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas 78155-1593; St. Paul Evangelical Church, 108 S. Main St., Cibolo, Texas, 78108 or charity of one’s choice.
