Mary Ann Hankla Downs, age 85 of Seguin, formerly of San Antonio, passed away on April 10, 2022. Ann was born on December 29, 1936 in San Antonio, Texas to Flora Clavin (Glayzer) and John Vernon Hankla.
Ann is preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Raymond Downs, her parents and her daughter, Deborah. Survivors include daughters, Dana and Becky, one granddaughter, and her sister, Dorothea Booth of Comfort.
Private graveside services and interment will be held at a later date in St. James Cemetery in Seguin. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.