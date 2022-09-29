Mrs. Melissa Kay Wheelington Nofsinger, age 43 of Ringgold, GA passed away suddenly after a brief illness on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at a Chattanooga hospital.
Mrs. Wheelington-Nofsinger was born November 3, 1978 in San Antonio, TX to Mark and the late Carol Wheelington. She was full of life and loved her family, friends dearly. She was a graduate of Ringgold High School.
She was a proud mother of three. Rowan 24, kind and generous. Proudly serving his country in the navy. Ariana, nine, Girl Scout. Strong as her mother, always putting others before herself. Hudson, only two, premature after 25 weeks of pregnancy, Less than 2 pounds. Thriving today from her constant love and care. Constantly by his side until he came home from the NICU. Now he’s healthy, happy and Full of joy. They are all the best of Melissa. Her unconditional love included everything from her dogs to cats to horses. She loved art and always reading to educate herself to care for her family.
We will all miss her, she was the love of our lives.
Along with her mother, she is preceded in death by her grandparents, Harvey & Charlotte Yarbrough, and Buel & Gloria Wheelington.
Survivors include her father, Mark Wheelington (Dorleeta); husband, Michael Nofsinger; children, Rowan Wolfe (Myah), Hudson Nofsinger, and Arianna Nofsinger; and sister, Amy Collins, sister and brother, Juleeta (Dave) Harvey, and Timothy (Emily) White. She was a loving daughter, wonderful aunt and great aunt to her nieces Alyssa, Myla, Brooklin and nephew, Riley Collins.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Wheelington-Nofsinger will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, Sept. 18 with Chaplain Steve Burns officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery with Rowan Wolfe, Mark Wheelington, Michael Wheelington, Russell Amescua, Tim White, and Riley Collins serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, please be so kind as to send donations to: The Nofsinger Family, P. O. Box 471, Rock Spring, GA 30739 or by Venmo: michaelnofsinger@noffdogg. Your help and support is greatly appreciated.