Pastor Ed Bilderback, age 85, passed away on March 22, 2022. Ed was born on October 8, 1936 in Longview, Texas to Ted Charles Bilderback and Vera Lee (Hopper) Bilderback.
Pastor Ed was called into ministry as a young teenager, and began preparing for a life of service in the Kingdom of God. He attended Southwestern Assemblies of God Bible College, and at the age of 20, he was invited to hold youth revivals in Chile, South America. He intended to spend only a few months there, but because of a divine call of God, he remained there learning the Spanish language, making a tent on a Singer treadmill sewing machine in which to hold his evangelistic crusades, and spent the majority of his adult life on the mission field in Latin America, where thousands came to Christ, and many people were healed.
In 1970, he founded Iglesia Faro del Evangelio in San Jose, Costa Rica, several other local churches, and Evangelistic Ambassadors Missions to support pastors and churches in Latin America.
In 1995, he and his wife Paulette were called to Seguin, Texas to plant a new church, Living Waters Church. God blessed this step of faith with a thriving church where multitudes have found Christ as Savior. He retired from the pastorate in 2016, having served as pastor there 21 years and having been in the full time ministry for over 60 years.
He is preceded in death by his father Ted C. Bilderback, his mother Vera H. Bilderback, and his first wife June Bilderback.
Survivors include his wife Paulette H. Bilderback, his son Nathan Bilderback; daughters Tanya Bilderback Douglas (Kenneth) and Michelle Bilderback McCoy; stepdaughter Lori M. Champion (Joe), stepsons Paul D. Mason (Brooke) and Matthew D. Mason (Paula); grandchildren Mason Champion (Caroline), Haven McCoy, Kali Hamb, Connor Champion, Caitlin McCoy, Tamara Warncke (Glenn), Hunter Mason, Jackson Champion, Michael Hamb, William Mason II, Cooper McCoy, Elisabeth Mason, Joel Mason, Jenna Mason, and Liam Mason; great-granddaughter Cora Coll; his brother Ted Donnell Bilderback (Carolyn), nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Living Waters Church. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Living Waters Church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Paul Mason officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. For those who wish, the service will be live streamed on Facebook @livingwaterstx
Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons: Mason Champion, Connor Champion, Hunter Mason, Jackson Champion, Michael Hamb, William Mason, Cooper McCoy, and Joel Mason.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Living Waters Church, 3325 TX-46, Seguin, TX 78155, which was founded by Pastor Ed and Paulette Bilderback in 1995.
