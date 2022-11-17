Billy Ray Rodriguez, age 63 of Seguin, passed away on November 16, 2022. Billy was born in Seguin, Texas on September 2, 1959 to Hortencia (Pena) and Julian Rodriguez, Jr.
Billy was a graduate of Seguin High School Class of 1978. He attended the Criminal Justice Program at Texas State University (formerly SWTSU) and then attended the San Antonio Police Academy. He will be forever remembered as a beloved police officer with the City of Seguin retiring after many years of dedicated service.
Billy is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Julian Rodriguez, III, and his nephew, Christopher Alvarez;
Survivors include his siblings, Richard Pena and wife Janie, Terry Alvarez and husband Gilbert, Elida Pena and husband Marco, and James Rodriguez; nieces and nephews, Steve Pena and wife Kelsey, Andrea Pena Meza and husband Paul, Celeste Pena, Jennifer Cadena and husband Jake, Marco Pena, Jr. and wife Roxy, Stephanie Pena Castanuela and husband Roger, Gilbert Alvarez, Jr., Alexis Soto and husband Nick, Mikayla Rodriguez Glass and husband Dylan and Steven DeLeon; great nieces and great nephews, Juliet, Jake, Juliana Cadena, Maryssa Faith Garcia, Lincoln Gabriel Misael Meza, Alyssa Benitez, Jordan, Madison and Aiden Alvarez, Emery Soto, Jasmine and Hailey Pena, Sophia, Raelynn and Michael Castanuela, and Phoenix and Macelynn Glass; aunts, Juanita Pena and Rosie Rodriguez; numerous cousins, other loving family members and many, many friends including those current employees and those retired from the Seguin Police Department.
A memorial visitation will be held at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel and will begin on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. followed by a prayer service and Seguin Police Department Call honors at 3 p.m. with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating. Visitation will continue until 4 p.m. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Billy will be missed by his family, friends and an entire community who are grateful for his service! May he Rest in Peace!
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Santa Program of Seguin, c/o Seguin Police Department, 350 N. Guadalupe, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.